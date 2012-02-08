Digi-Key signs Marktech Optoelectronics

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Marktech Optoelectronics have signed a global distribution agreement.

“Marktech’s status as a leader in the application of LED and Photo Sensing component solutions will provide Digi-Key and its customers with a competitive edge in the market,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s vice president of semiconductor product. “We look forward to developing a successful business partnership with the Marktech team.”



“Marktech is excited to work closely with Digi-Key as our strategic partner,” stated William Moore, executive vice president of Marktech Optoelectronics. “Digi-Key’s unparalleled level of service along with Marktech’s 26 years of providing optoelectronic solutions will allow engineers to quickly achieve their design goals.”