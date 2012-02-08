Components | February 08, 2012
LED Lighting to drive USD 10<em>bn</em> power supply market in 2016
The global market for power supplies used in LED lighting is forecast to reach USD 10 billion in 2016, according to a new report from IMS Research.
IMS Research’s recent report 'Opportunities for Power Components in LED Lighting', revealed that rapid uptake of LED lighting, driven by legislation and rising costs of electricity, will result in a potential market of 4 billion power supply units by 2016, worth an astounding $10 billion. Report co-author and senior market analyst, Ryan Sanderson, commented “Demand for LED lighting solutions is increasing rapidly for all applications from low-power residential retrofit LED lamps and bulbs to high-power commercial and industrial LED luminaires for applications such as street lighting.”
The report also found that the traditional lamp and luminaire market is well established. Manufacturers are faced with new challenges when it comes to powering LED lamps and luminaires and often require significant power electronics expertise, opening up opportunities for power supply manufacturers.
The requirements to power new LED lighting products varies widely, depending on design factors including power rating, the number of LEDs or LED strings and the environment in which the solution will be placed.
Sanderson added, ”These design requirements, coupled with the lack of clear standards for LED lighting means that LED lamp and luminaire manufacturers need considerable power electronics expertise, either via employing specialists or from a merchant power supply manufacturer.”
The market report found that LED lighting would become a unique opportunity, despite the fact that general lighting has always been a relatively small and low-growth market for the power supply industry. Competition in lighting, however, is already fierce and some of the largest manufacturers of LED lamps and luminaires are positioning themselves to cope with these challenges internally.
Report co-author and market analyst, Jonathon Eykyn, commented “Some of the largest manufacturers of LED lamps and luminaires already have the capability to design and manufacture power circuitry in-house, either via subsidiaries or through the acquisition of power supply manufacturers. Philips Advance is a prime example”. This means that a portion of the total power supply opportunity is absorbed by these vertically integrated companies and becomes “captive”.
Eykyn added, “Designing and manufacturing the power solution in-house, however, only really makes sense in high-volume, low-cost markets and where the design is simple; for example, LED retrofit lamps. In medium and high-power applications, design becomes more complex and it often makes more financial sense to outsource the power supply design to a merchant vendor.” As a result, the report from IMS Research forecasts that more than 50% of the market in 2016 will be controlled merchant power supply manufacturers.
The report also found that the traditional lamp and luminaire market is well established. Manufacturers are faced with new challenges when it comes to powering LED lamps and luminaires and often require significant power electronics expertise, opening up opportunities for power supply manufacturers.
The requirements to power new LED lighting products varies widely, depending on design factors including power rating, the number of LEDs or LED strings and the environment in which the solution will be placed.
Sanderson added, ”These design requirements, coupled with the lack of clear standards for LED lighting means that LED lamp and luminaire manufacturers need considerable power electronics expertise, either via employing specialists or from a merchant power supply manufacturer.”
The market report found that LED lighting would become a unique opportunity, despite the fact that general lighting has always been a relatively small and low-growth market for the power supply industry. Competition in lighting, however, is already fierce and some of the largest manufacturers of LED lamps and luminaires are positioning themselves to cope with these challenges internally.
Report co-author and market analyst, Jonathon Eykyn, commented “Some of the largest manufacturers of LED lamps and luminaires already have the capability to design and manufacture power circuitry in-house, either via subsidiaries or through the acquisition of power supply manufacturers. Philips Advance is a prime example”. This means that a portion of the total power supply opportunity is absorbed by these vertically integrated companies and becomes “captive”.
Eykyn added, “Designing and manufacturing the power solution in-house, however, only really makes sense in high-volume, low-cost markets and where the design is simple; for example, LED retrofit lamps. In medium and high-power applications, design becomes more complex and it often makes more financial sense to outsource the power supply design to a merchant vendor.” As a result, the report from IMS Research forecasts that more than 50% of the market in 2016 will be controlled merchant power supply manufacturers.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments