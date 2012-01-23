Components | January 23, 2012
Amphenol with levelled sales in 4Q/2011
Amphenol Corporation reported 4Q/2011 sales of $949 million compared to $950 million for the 2010 period.
Currency translation had the effect of increasing sales by approximately $2 million in the fourth quarter 2011 compared to the 2010 period.
Sales for the year ended December 31, 2011 were $3,940 million compared to $3,554 million for 2010. Currency translation had the effect of increasing sales by approximately $60 million for the full year 2011 period when compared to 2010.
As previously announced, the company incurred damage at its Sidney, New York manufacturing facility as a result of severe and sudden flooding in New York State during the period September 7 through September 9, 2011. In the third quarter the company recorded a charge of $13 million or $.05 per share for property-related damage, as well as cleanup and repair efforts, net of expected insurance recoveries.
This charge included the company’s best estimate of the loss related to inventory and machinery and
equipment. In the fourth quarter, the company recorded an additional charge of approximately $9 million or $.03 per share for one-time charges related to remaining cleanup and repair efforts.
The Sidney facility had limited manufacturing and sales activity in September and was ramping up to full production levels during October. This limited activity reduced sales by approximately $11 million in the third quarter and approximately $7 million in the fourth quarter.
Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer R. Adam Norwitt stated:
“We are pleased to report strong performance in a very challenging environment in the quarter with fourth quarter sales of $949 million, operating income margin (excluding one-time items) of 18.5% and earnings per share (excluding one-time items) of $.73. Global markets have been impacted by a higher level of uncertainty related in part to the fiscal and budgetary issues in many developed economies.
As a result, as expected, many of our customers exercised increased levels of caution in the quarter, translating into lower demand in most markets. Accordingly, sales were down approximately 8% sequentially from the record third quarter of 2011 reflecting this slowdown in demand, particularly in communications related markets. Sales were approximately equal to prior year levels with strength in mobile devices, automotive, commercial aerospace and industrial markets, offsetting declines in the defense market and in the communication equipment markets including wireless infrastructure, IT and data com and broadband.
While our fourth quarter results have certainly been impacted by these lower demand levels, our performance continues to show the significant benefits of the Company’s diversity. In addition, it is extremely rewarding that the Company’s unique entrepreneurial culture continues to drive an unwavering focus on profitability and cash flow which have remained strong even in this difficult environment. I am very proud of our organization as we continue to execute well in a very challenging environment.”
Sales for the year ended December 31, 2011 were $3,940 million compared to $3,554 million for 2010. Currency translation had the effect of increasing sales by approximately $60 million for the full year 2011 period when compared to 2010.
As previously announced, the company incurred damage at its Sidney, New York manufacturing facility as a result of severe and sudden flooding in New York State during the period September 7 through September 9, 2011. In the third quarter the company recorded a charge of $13 million or $.05 per share for property-related damage, as well as cleanup and repair efforts, net of expected insurance recoveries.
This charge included the company’s best estimate of the loss related to inventory and machinery and
equipment. In the fourth quarter, the company recorded an additional charge of approximately $9 million or $.03 per share for one-time charges related to remaining cleanup and repair efforts.
The Sidney facility had limited manufacturing and sales activity in September and was ramping up to full production levels during October. This limited activity reduced sales by approximately $11 million in the third quarter and approximately $7 million in the fourth quarter.
Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer R. Adam Norwitt stated:
“We are pleased to report strong performance in a very challenging environment in the quarter with fourth quarter sales of $949 million, operating income margin (excluding one-time items) of 18.5% and earnings per share (excluding one-time items) of $.73. Global markets have been impacted by a higher level of uncertainty related in part to the fiscal and budgetary issues in many developed economies.
As a result, as expected, many of our customers exercised increased levels of caution in the quarter, translating into lower demand in most markets. Accordingly, sales were down approximately 8% sequentially from the record third quarter of 2011 reflecting this slowdown in demand, particularly in communications related markets. Sales were approximately equal to prior year levels with strength in mobile devices, automotive, commercial aerospace and industrial markets, offsetting declines in the defense market and in the communication equipment markets including wireless infrastructure, IT and data com and broadband.
While our fourth quarter results have certainly been impacted by these lower demand levels, our performance continues to show the significant benefits of the Company’s diversity. In addition, it is extremely rewarding that the Company’s unique entrepreneurial culture continues to drive an unwavering focus on profitability and cash flow which have remained strong even in this difficult environment. I am very proud of our organization as we continue to execute well in a very challenging environment.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments