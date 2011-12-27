Balda expects to go red

Balda AG adjusts forecast for the 2011 financial year downwards.

The Balda AG is expecting a slightly negative Group EBIT in the 2011 financial year. The EBIT will, contrary to the planning, not close 2011 with a slight profit.



Write-downs that will be made in the annual financial statements will above all result in a negative EBIT. Taking into account these unplanned special effects, a negative EBIT in the low single-digit millions is expected.