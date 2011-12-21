Richardson RFPD and Recom team up

Richardson RFPD, Inc has entered into a global distribution agreement with RECOM Power, Inc.

“With this agreement, we continue to expand our global reach with a distributor that is committed to the OEM design-in process in all energy and power markets,” said Christoph Wolf, RECOM Power Senior Executive Vice-President. “The field sales engineers at Richardson RFPD are considered to be among the best in the industry, with a key focus on high power electronics applications. Richardson RFPD has a reputation for in-depth application knowledge, full design support, and a bias toward action on behalf of their customers.”



Kevin Connor, Richardson RFPD vice president of the Energy, Power & Interconnect responded: “Recently, our customers started requesting additional help with DC/DC converters, LED driver modules, and other key building block solutions for high-power inverter applications. We sought a key addition to our already substantial product offering in order to best meet these needs.”