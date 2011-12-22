DRS & Acal BFi sign reseller agreement

DRS technologies announces international reseller agreement with Acal BFi to distribute commercial and military thermal imaging systems in Europe

DRS Technologies, Inc., a Finmeccanica Company, has entered into an international reseller agreement with Acal BFi - a division of Acal plc - to distribute its family of advanced military and commercial thermal imaging systems to security and surveillance OEM and Integrators throughout Europe.



The relationship with Acal BFi represents the first significant reseller programme in Europe for these DRS systems.



DRS Technologies’ RSTA thermal imaging systems produce sharp, high-quality images through smoke, dust, haze, light fog and in complete darkness. Rather than relying on light, they detect the infrared (heat) waves emitted by every person, object and structure, at any temperature.



“We welcome our new partnership with Acal BFi, and we are confident that the relationship will provide RSTA with a strong international presence as we introduce our industry-leading thermal technology to Europe’s military and commercial markets,” said RSTA President Terry Murphy. “Acal BFi’s presence throughout Europe, combined with their specialist engineers teams, in-house manufacturing and test services, will be important resources for OEMs and integrators who want to incorporate the latest imaging technology into their products.”



“The addition of advanced technologies, from one of the world’s leading manufacturers of thermal infrared imaging systems, allows Acal BFi to offer customers greater flexibility and choice, and strengthens our ability to support customers in developing next-generation imaging systems for the military and security markets,” explains Philippe Gruson, President Electronics Division, Acal BFi.