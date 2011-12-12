Ahlstrom acquires 49 percent in Porous Power Tech

Ahlstrom has signed an agreement to invest in Porous Power Technologies, a Colorado, U.S. based company developing technology for lithium-ion battery separators.

Under the agreement, Ahlstrom will subscribe for approximately 49% of the shares in Porous Power while the remaining 51% of the shares will be held by the current owners of Porous Power. Ahlstrom has an option to acquire the remaining shares at a later stage.



Ahlstrom, together with Porous Power, will be offering a new generation of separator solutions for safer batteries and capacitors in electric-drive vehicles, e-bikes, portable electronics and utility-grade storage products.



The new investment will be part of Ahlstrom's Building and Energy Business Area.