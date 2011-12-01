TE Connectivity to acquire Deutsch

TE Connectivity has announced today that it made a binding offer to acquire Deutsch Group SAS, valued at 1.55 EUR billion.

The potential acquisition is expected to close by the third fiscal quarter ending June 29, 2012.



In 2011, Deutsch expects to generate revenues of approximately $670 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26%. Deutsch was founded in 1938 and is owned by Wendel.



"Deutsch is an outstanding company with a long history of leadership in providing custom-engineered connectivity products for harsh environment industrial applications," said Tom Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of TE Connectivity.