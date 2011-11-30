Components | November 30, 2011
Hilscher, Wöhner & Eaton partner
New Eaton SmartWire-DT business partners: Hilscher and Wöhner sign cooperation agreement
Eaton’s Electrical Sector, a manufacturer of components and systems in electrical engineering and automation technology, presented two new SmartWire-DT business partners at SPS/IPC/DRIVES 2011 in Nuremberg last week.
Hilscher, a system automation company in Hattersheim, and Wöhner, a specialist in bus bar system technology, both signed cooperation agreements at the trade event and declared their intention to integrate Eaton’s SmartWire-DT interconnection and communication system in their products.
Craig McDonnell, head of the Eaton Automation Business Unit (IAB) in Eaton’s Electrical Sector, said, “We are very pleased to have gained two new, leading technology partners in Hilscher and Wöhner. It shows that Eaton’s SmartWire-DT technology has established itself in the market and that customers will enjoy even greater benefit from our technology.”
Richard Boulter, Senior Vice President Industrial Control Division, Eaton Industries, commented on the cooperations: “The expansion of the SmartWire-DT product range with our business partners makes our strategy ‘From Lean Connectivity to Lean Automation’ even more attractive for our customers”.
Hans-Jürgen Hilscher, Managing Director of Hilscher GmbH, said, “Our netX technology enables connection of the SmartWire-DT wiring and communication level to traditional field buses and real-time Ethernet systems in a simple manner. This opens the door to the rapid spread of SmartWire-DT in automation technology.”
“Using SmartWire-DT, our bus bar system technology can communicate globally!” says Frank Wöhner, Managing Partner at Wöhner, pinpointing the benefits of this cooperation. “Our intention was always to tread new paths in the development of ‘our’ bus bar system technology. With an ear for the needs of the customer and a view to the requirements of the future, we want to lastingly ensure our edge in bus bar system technology with this new cooperation.”
Hilscher, a system automation company in Hattersheim, and Wöhner, a specialist in bus bar system technology, both signed cooperation agreements at the trade event and declared their intention to integrate Eaton’s SmartWire-DT interconnection and communication system in their products.
Craig McDonnell, head of the Eaton Automation Business Unit (IAB) in Eaton’s Electrical Sector, said, “We are very pleased to have gained two new, leading technology partners in Hilscher and Wöhner. It shows that Eaton’s SmartWire-DT technology has established itself in the market and that customers will enjoy even greater benefit from our technology.”
Richard Boulter, Senior Vice President Industrial Control Division, Eaton Industries, commented on the cooperations: “The expansion of the SmartWire-DT product range with our business partners makes our strategy ‘From Lean Connectivity to Lean Automation’ even more attractive for our customers”.
Hans-Jürgen Hilscher, Managing Director of Hilscher GmbH, said, “Our netX technology enables connection of the SmartWire-DT wiring and communication level to traditional field buses and real-time Ethernet systems in a simple manner. This opens the door to the rapid spread of SmartWire-DT in automation technology.”
“Using SmartWire-DT, our bus bar system technology can communicate globally!” says Frank Wöhner, Managing Partner at Wöhner, pinpointing the benefits of this cooperation. “Our intention was always to tread new paths in the development of ‘our’ bus bar system technology. With an ear for the needs of the customer and a view to the requirements of the future, we want to lastingly ensure our edge in bus bar system technology with this new cooperation.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments