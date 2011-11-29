Chip-set solution for RF ISM range 868MHz & 915MHz

IPDiA introduced a new generation of RF companion chip products, expanding its product portfolio in high-density Integrated Passive Devices.

ASPICS320.604, 605& 606 Integrated Passive Devices (RF ISM range 868MHz & 915MHz) are specifically designed for use with the SX1211 transceiver from Semtech.



Based on strong RF standards and breakthrough silicon technology for passives, IPDiA designers worked with the SX1211 from Semtech to optimize passives component parts in these applications, a press release reads. The result is the ASPICS chip-set devices.



“The chip-set pairs our ASPICS range with Semtech’s SX1211 RF transceiver, who is recognized as the market leader for low/very low power consumption radio applications” said Laurent Dubos, Marketing & Sales Director of IPDiA. “Working together to optimize end-customer applications, such as battery operated AMR for water or gas metering, we created the best market chip-set solution for the RF designers today”.



“The right selection of external passive components is a key contributor to RF IC performances. Limiting the number of component count is a great advantage for Sourcing and Manufacturing yields” said Marc Pegulu, Product Line Director of Semtech. “Semtech is pleased to announce this joint offer with IPDiA in Low Power RF communication systems. IPDiA's devices offer a very compelling alternative to RF passive components used with Semtech Low power SX1211 RF transceiver. IPDiA ASPICS simplify the whole RF part by considerably reducing components count, system variability, implementation size area and cost”.



Available in small WL CSP packages, ASPICS devices are standard reflow compatible and are available in 1,000 piece tape & reel package in volume production quantities.