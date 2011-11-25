Rutronik appoints two new executives

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has recently filled two executive positions: Hans-Christoph Behler has taken up the newly created position of Head of Materials Management, and Siegfried Kälber is heading up Service and Quality Management and is responsible for management systems.

Hans-Christoph Behler brings more than twenty years of professional experience in the electronics industry to his position as Head of Materials Management. Since 1993, he has held a number of executive positions at Harman Becker where he gained comprehensive knowledge of all processes in purchasing, logistics and materials management as well as of global purchasing markets.



“With Rutronik being a global broadliner, the challenge is always being able to supply our customers with the right products at the right time in the right location from the millions of components to which we have access from different manufacturers with very different, fluctuating delivery times,“ explains Behler. “We are constantly developing our tools and processes to ensure that we can meet this challenge. An optimised product classification strategy will further enhance our stock and with it the availability.“



Hans-Christoph Behler reports to Joachim Kaiser, Managing Director Logistics & Materials Management.



Siegfried Kälber has, for decades, held a number of management positions at active companies globally. As Head of Service and Quality Management and responsible for management systems at Rutronik, he reports directly to Thomas Rudel, CEO. Kälber is well-versed inprocesses and the process chain, particularly in the complex environment of the automotive industry.



“This is of great advantage for the quality sector with its huge number of interfaces to other company divisions and a large number of somewhat complex topics such as REACh, RoHS or CoC“, says Siegfried Kälber. “With its Integrated Management System, Rutronik has already established an excellent foundation, which I would like to further develop – while always focusing on customer satisfaction.“