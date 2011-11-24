Anglia appoints new Technical Director

Anglia Components has promoted David Pearson to its Executive Management Team as Technical Director.

Commenting on the promotion, Steve Rawlins, Anglia CEO said, “David has a deep understanding of the technologies and lines that Anglia represents, and has played a significant role in strengthening our portfolio of innovative and design-in technologies. He has been a key member of the management team for over ten years, and I believe that he has an enormous contribution to make to the Executive Management Team as Technical Director.”



David Pearson added, “Anglia’s rapid growth in a challenging market is in a large part due to our ability to interact effectively with customers at a technical level. I am looking forward to strengthening this aspect of our business further in my new role.” As Technical Director, Pearson will oversee the company’s direction across its portfolio of technologies, spanning semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, and passive and electromechanical components.



David Pearson has been Technical Marketing Manager at Anglia since 2001, with responsibility for the internal technical support team and the introduction of strategically selected suppliers and product lines. This role included driving successful marketing programs using multiple channels whilst continuing to develop and deploy innovative ways of engaging the online engineering community via Anglia’s web presence. He joined Anglia in 1989.