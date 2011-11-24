Hella expands production facility

Hella has increased the production capacity of its San Jose Iturbide electronics plant with a 50,000-square-foot facility expansion.

Located 155 miles north of Mexico City, the San Jose Iturbide plant produces electronics components for U.S., Mexican, Brazilian and Argentinean customers as well as for export to Europe. The plant employees over 350 people and operates on a three shift pattern.



"Our San Jose Iturbide plant plays an important part in our strategy to meet customers' needs by manufacturing our products close to their facilities," said Samir Gandhi, managing director, Hella Electronics Mexico. "Mexico has become an important automotive manufacturing center not only to supply North America but also Central and South America."



The free trade agreement between NAFTA and Mercosur also contributes to Hella Electronics Mexico's strategic position to support growth in Brazil, he added.



The plant currently supplies American, Japanese and German original equipment manufacturers as well as a number of Tier 1 suppliers.