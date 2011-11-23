Molex and TMG collaborate

Molex Inc. and TMG Technologie und Engineering have announced a strategic cooperation focusing on industrial communication technologies and service activities for protocol stack integration.

Together the companies will promote and provide customer dedicated solutions based on industrial communication technologies, such as Ethernet/IP and PROFINET, to device and system manufacturers as well as machine builders, Molex said in a press release today.



TMG, located in Karlsruhe, Germany, is a service provider in industrial communication technologies, focused on PROFINET, PROFIBUS, IO-Link and EtherNet/IP.



Thierry Bieber, business development manager, Molex integrated products division said: “Cooperation with TMG will enable us to better serve our customers, and directly aid our continuing development of industry-leading industrial communication technologies, products and software.”