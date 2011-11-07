Maxwell designed into braking energy recuperation system

Maxwell Technologies is supplying ultracaps for a braking energy recuperation system designed by Flextronics Automotive. Production will commence next year.

"You may recall that we announced in May, that Flextronics Automotive ... has designed Maxwell ultracaps into a braking energy recuperation system", states David Schramm, President and CEO at Maxwell Technologies, during the 3Q earnings call. Flextronics is said to start production next year.



The system captures and stores braking energy to power air conditioning, heating, lighting and other passenger comfort and safety features, as well as providing a reservoir of standby power to stabilize the vehicle’s electrical system. Each energy storage module incorporates 16 3'000-farad ultracapacitor cells.



Flextronics Automotive designed the recuperation system to enable European commercial vehicle manufacturers to meet the European Union's stringent Euro 6 emission standards, which mandate significant reduction of nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter and other pollutants produced by diesel engines, beginning in 2014.



Flextronics Automotive has won a contract to produce recuperation systems for a major European commercial vehicle manufacturer that is planning to commence production of a new, low emission, vehicle model.