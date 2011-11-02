Encitech Group acquires Atoz

Encitech group acquired 50% of the Polish company Atoz in October, the company told Evertiq today.

Atoz works with component sales to electronics customers in the Polish market and is located in Tczew near Gdansk, Poland.



In the deal, Atoz will be renamed Encitech Poland and will employee 3-4 people. It will mainly work with clients operating in Poland, offering sales and stocks of Encitech product.