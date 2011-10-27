Components | October 27, 2011
KEMET with new Power Film manufacturing facility
KEMET Corporation officially opened its new Simpsonville Power Film Manufacturing Facility.
The multimillion dollar project involves an addition and retrofitting of an existing facility at KEMET’s Simpsonville plant to add a flexible manufacturing line, as well as the future addition of three automatic assembly lines to produce capacitors for electric drive vehicles and other green technologies.
Funding was made possible through a $15.1 million grant under the U.S. Department of Energy Recovery Act, as well as incentives from the state of South Carolina equaling $2.5 million and a $16.5 million investment by KEMET. Of significance to the local community is the commitment by KEMET to initially create more than 110 new jobs to staff the plant as it becomes fully operational.
“The hybrid electric and full electric vehicle market segment is expected to grow at a rate in excess of 19 percent over the next 10 years. With 35 percent of that growth in the U.S., we are in a unique position to provide our customers with the required DC bus capacitors from our new state-of-the-art facility here in Simpsonville,” said Per Loof, KEMET Chief Executive Officer. “Transportation is 16 percent of our total revenue and that will only expand as vehicles become more integrated with electrical technology. I think we are investing the taxpayers’ money wisely.”
KEMET has already hired nine workers and expects to start capacitor production on its flexible line in early December. Jobs will be added at the Simpsonville site as automated manufacturing lines are installed, beginning with the first line in a few months and additional lines added over the next few years.
