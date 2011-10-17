Nu Horizons signs Samsung LED

Nu Horizons Electronics, an Arrow Electronics company, signed a distribution agreement with Samsung LED.

"We strive to offer an array of outstanding products, and Samsung LED will now allow us to provide our customers with innovative lighting solutions," said Kent Smith, president of global distribution for Nu Horizons. "Samsung's company philosophy is built on creating superior and environmentally responsible products, and since they make various types of LED products to meet a wide range of applications, customers can choose according to their needs. Samsung LED is an exciting addition to the Nu Horizons line card and will serve as the foundation for Nu Horizons' growing lighting initiatives."



"Nu Horizons Electronics is a leading demand-creation distributor in the electronics industry," said James Schafer, national sales manager of Samsung LED. "By combining Samsung's highly efficient LED product line with Nu Horizons' extensive engineering and support infrastructure, we will together deliver world-class service and product solutions to the rapidly expanding LED lighting market."