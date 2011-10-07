Osram strengthens position in two key growth markets

Osram has signed an agreement with Townsend Ventures, LLC to increase its stake in Encelium Technologies from 15% to 100%.

Encelium, headquartered in Teaneck, N.J., is a software technology development company concentrating in advanced lighting control and energy management systems for commercial and industrial buildings. Encelium employs approximately 70 people in the United States and Canada. After closing, Encelium will become part of the Osram General Lighting – LMS organization.



"The acquisition of Encelium, and its cutting edge lighting control software for commercial buildings, is the next logical step for Osram in becoming one of the leading LED lighting solutions providers,” said Klaus-Günter Vennemann, CEO of General Lighting at Osram.



"Osram leadership in LED lighting solutions, from modules, luminaires and controls, to installation and maintenance services, coupled with Encelium’s software technology capabilities, supports an aggressive growth strategy and further penetration into both existing and new markets", said Anthony Marano, Chief Executive Officer of Encelium.