TTI signs Murata Power Solutions Products

TTI, Inc. has signed a distribution agreement with Murata Electronics North America to become an authorized distributor of Murata Power Solutions products.

"Having the full line of Murata Electronics technologies, including Murata Power Solutions, puts TTI in an ideal position when working with design engineers. Our partnership with Murata Electronics makes the entry into the power supply business via this addition of Murata Power Solutions’ even more rewarding."

Jeff Ray, Vice President Product Marketing, “We are excited about the opportunity to introduce the Murata Power Solutions’ technologies to the market. Historically TTI has focused on the distribution of the base components that support our customers’ power requirements, but now with the Murata Power Solutions product offering, we can address our customers’ requirements for off-the-shelf power supply modules as well."Tony Coalson, Senior Vice President, Sales Americas, Murata Electronics North America, added, “TTI has been one of Murata’s top distributors for nearly 20 years. The extension of the recently acquired Murata Power Solutions product line to TTI enables us to gain access to an extremely focused, operationally excellent distributor that services the targeted industrial equipment and controls, telecommunications, computing and medical equipment markets. TTI’s demonstrated performance in Murata’s core capacitive and electromagnetic products gives us the utmost confidence that our mutual end customers will benefit from having TTI servicing their dc-dc-converter, ac-dc power supply, magnetic and digital panel meter requirements."