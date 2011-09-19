Altron and IPDiA in distribution agreement

The electronic distributor Altron and IPDiA contracted a distribution agreement for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

This agreement implies the distribution of the complete product portfolio of standard component devices and customized devices like silicon capacitors, so called IPD`s (Integrated Passive Devices) and RF-components.



“For us Altron is an important partner to realize out distribution strategy. Long experience in distribution of electronic components and contact to a vast number of customers and markets gives us the possibility to supply our technology to a wide base”, says Laurent Dubos, Marketing & Sales Director. Beyond Altrons design-in assistance, the company offers a stock at its location in Lehrte. Thereby designing engineers have a quick access on samples, for example high temperature silicon capacitors with 200°C or 250°C.



“We are pleased about a partner like IPDiA that complements our portfolio excellently with its innovative integrated passive components. As a result we are able to offer a considerable range of products for applications to our customers. Products that stand for reliability, stability and highest temperature load”, says Heiko Söhle, managing director Altron. The employment of silicon based components gives designing engineers the possibility to advance miniaturization of their products decisively and to solve new technological challenges.

Note: In front left Laurent Dubos, Marketing & Sales Director IPDiA and Heiko Söhle, Managing Director Altron