Elfa with reinforcement from RS Components

Mads Hesselbaek Olesen will take on the job as country sales manager and executive of Elfa Elektronik A/S from September 1, 2011.

His background can be traced back to RS Components, where he has worked in numerous positions. The last five years he has been in charge of sales for the Scandinavian market.



Mads Hesselbaek Olesen also has experience within production and distribution.