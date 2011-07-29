Murata takes on Renesas' HPA business

Renesas Electronics has signed a basic agreement to transfer its High-Power Amplifier Business to Murata Manufacturing.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Renesas Electronics Corporation have signed a basic agreement to transfer Renesas Electronics’ high-power amplifier (HPA) business and its manufacturing site, the Nagano Device Division (Komoro, Nagano) of Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., to Murata Manufacturing.



The companies plan to conclude a definitive agreement of this business transfer, which is scheduled to be completed by January 1, 2012.



Details of the business transfer are under discussion and Murata Manufacturing and Renesas Electronics intend to disclose updates when confirmed information is available.



Murata Manufacturing intends to further expand its business through integrated technologies of its FEMs and market-proven PAs.



1. Outline of business transfer



Renesas Electronics will transfer its HPA business and the Nagano Device Division of Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, including its contract production business to Murata Manufacturing.



2. Schedule moving forward



- End of October, 2011: Sign a definitive agreement for the business transfer (scheduled)



- January 1, 2012: Date of business transfer (scheduled)