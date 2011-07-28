Mouser secures Honeywell distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has signed a new global contract with Honeywell Sensing and Control. The new global agreement builds upon the two companies’ current distribution partnership, which has been in place since 2007.

Across the globe, design engineers and buyers will continue to have a trusted source for the latest electronic sensing and control solutions. From airflow to torque, snap action to toggle, Honeywell stands steadfast in producing quality products engineered to tackle the toughest design challenges.



“Honeywell has brought numerous, innovative product lines to the electromechanical sector of the engineering design marketplace,” explains Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Electromechanical, Power & Test. “The company is very forward-thinking when it comes to innovation. We are pleased to further seal our distribution agreement well into the future, delivering Honeywell’s high quality products to today’s engineers worldwide.”



“Mouser is an important partner for us as they have years of experience in the distribution of electronic components in support of new design,” says Sean Conley, Honeywell Sensing and Control Director of Global Distribution Sales. “They actively increased Honeywell’s presence throughout the Americas in their catalog and on their website. That, in conjunction with their marketing programs, has led to a significant sales increase in Honeywell’s catalog channel. Through its market presence and focus on supplying a vast line card of design solutions, Mouser is a proven partner for us in our global target markets. We look forward to continued success with the design-fulfillment distributor.”