Arrow expands agreement with Carclo for Optics

Arrow Electronics is expanding its global distribution agreement with Carclo Technical Plastics to distribute its optical products in North America and Asia.

Carclo Technical Plastics is a global manufacturer of discrete optics and modular optical systems with facilities in Europe, the Americas and in Asia. Carclo products include electro-optic and Fresnel lenses, reflectors, TIR optics, and multi-element modular optical systems.



Arrow's existing agreement with Carclo includes the EMEA regions.