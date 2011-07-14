Premo signs new distribution deal in France

Premo Group signs a new distribution agreement in France with Equipements-Scientifique.

The new distribution agreement is part of the growth process and international implementation that guides the Spanish inductive components manufacturer from the last 10 years. Present in France since 2008, with the opening of a R+D center in Grenoble, the group hopes to achieve through this partnership a leading position in the French market for passive components.



"The long experience in the sector, its implementation and the quality of their equipment, make the French distributor, Equipements Scientifiques (ES), the ideal partner to carry out the expansion of Premo in the country", a statement reads.



The agreement covers the full range of products from the Spanish manufacturer which includes chokes, transformers, EMC filters, current sensors and RFID antennas.