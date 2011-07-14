Digi-Key’s 2Q boasts substantial sales increase

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has experienced a substantial sales boost in the second quarter of the year when compared to revenue at that time in 2010.

“Total global sales growth increased by over seven percent this quarter thanks in part to our developing customer base in European, Middle Eastern, and Asian countries,” said Mark Larson, president and COO of Digi-Key Corporation. “This year European sales in particular have increased by over 22%.”



Digi-Key’s second quarter sales in Germany rose more than 25% when compared to last year and in Italy, sales grew nearly 16% over 2010’s April through June recorded revenue.



“In the past year, Digi-Key has implemented positive changes to our business strategy,” said Larson. “One of these positive changes was the environmentally proactive decision to discontinue Digi-Key’s print catalog in favor of a more easily accessible online format.”