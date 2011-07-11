World Micro fully ESD certified in Asia

World Micro’s newly opened distribution hub in Penang, Malaysia, has been awarded its ANSI/ESD-S20.20 ESD certification.

ESD certification is administered by auditors who after successful ESD audits recommend conforming companies to National Quality Assurance, one of the world’s largest ISO (International Standards Organization) registrars, who in turn issue the appropriate ISO certification.



Such certifications are important in most industries, but especially so for World Micro, a supplier to manufacturers of military, commercial, and medical electronics equipment around the world. The ANSI/ESD-S20.20 ESD certification (# ESD13815) as applied to buildings, warehouses, labs and personnel, governs the appropriate handling of parts to avoid damage through electrostatic discharge.



"This certification completes all requirements for the company’s regional hub to officially conduct business in Malaysia. It also extends World Micro’s distribution, excess inventory, and counterfeit parts detection and training capabilities into a part of the world in which we find greatly increased interest from our customers. We look forward to bringing to our customers in Asia the same dependable and indisputable quality that is routinely delivered by World Micro to customers in North America and elsewhere", said Art Ogg, vice president of global quality at World Micro.