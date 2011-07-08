© Rutronik

Rutronik sets up six <em>vertical market teams</em>

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has established six “vertical market teams”. Each team pools the knowledge of all Rutronik Product Divisions in respect of a vertical market.

Currently, customers have access to vertical market teams for lighting, medical, renewable energy, industrial, automotive and home appliance.



Each vertical market team is made up of product engineers and field application engineers (FAEs) from the Active, Passive and Electro-mechanical Divisions, wireless and display product specialists and a sales manager from the existing Rutronik organisation.



The vertical market teams supplement the existing product-based organisational structure of Rutronik, which remains unchanged. They are under the management of Gerd Fischer, Director Vertical Markets, who reports to Markus Krieg, Managing Director Marketing.



“With our new teams we are responding to the increased demand of our customers for complete solutions”, explains Gerd Fischer. “We are thus positioning ourselves as a solution provider – this means we’re offering our customers complete solutions consisting of well co-ordinated components which are not geared to superficial, product-related aspects but take into consideration the specific approaches of the respective customer whilst looking at the

overall application. As a broadliner we’re not restricted by our portfolio but can cover complete solutions exhaustively. In this way we also guarantee fine-tuning between semiconductors and all other components and enable our customers to achieve a short development time and the greatest possible added value”.