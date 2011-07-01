Digi-Key and Intematix sign distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has signed a global distribution agreement with Intematix Corporation.

Mark Zack, Digi-Key's vice president, semiconductors said, "Digi-Key is proud to welcome Intematix to our Solid State Lighting product base. Intematix's unique ChromaLit remote phosphor products enhance efficacy and smooth radiation patterns required by designers."



"Intematix's global distribution with Digi-Key is a crucial step to better serving our customers," said Julian Carey, Intematix's director of marketing. "The range of the ChromaLit remote phosphor product family, coupled with the blue LEDs, drivers and other key components that Digi-Key offers, provides luminaire designers and manufacturers rapid access to innovative solutions."