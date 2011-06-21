Omron Network Products opens new facility

Omron Network Products has opened a new, larger manufacturing and engineering facility in California (USA). The facility will have an initial 50 staff.

“This larger facility will enable us to rapidly expand our manufacturing output while still maintaining a collaborative, innovation-based work environment” said Brian Peters, President of Omron Network Products. Mr. Peters went on to say that the new facility is an important part of plans to expand its footprint in Pleasanton, including adding 25 - 50 new positions at the company.