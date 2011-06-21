PEI-Genesis and Deutsch Aerospace cooperate

PEI-Genesis have signed a global distribution agreement with Deutsch Aerospace to assemble their Mil and Civil Aero connector products, including EN Jet engine connectors for commercial aircraft.

“The relationship with PEI-Genesis will enable us to provide our customers with a higher level of customer service. PEI’s 48-hour turnaround and no minimum order quantities will allow Deutsch to better serve customers in a way that before, we were unable to do,” explained Philippe Carette, president of Deutsch Aerospace. “It was also important for us to have a partner that could provide us with world-class service and support globally.”



PEI-Genesis will officially begin assembling and distributing Deutsch EN, 26482, 83723, and 38999 connectors this October.