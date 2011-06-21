Lead times for ceramic capacitors fall in May 2011

Lead times for ceramic capacitors decreased in May 2011 by 17.9% after jumping up by a whopping 32% in April following the panic buying that occurred in the market in response to the earthquake in Japan, writes Dennis Zogbi in an tti MarketEye article.

MLCC of all case sizes and electrode types eased up May 2011 to 20.43 weeks, after spiking to 23.43 weeks in April 2011, from the March level of 18.06 weeks. "Interestingly enough, the one product line- disc ceramic capacitors, which are used in specialty ceramic capacitor- high voltage power applications reveals activity in the power markets that is moving counterintuitive to the general mass markets in consumer electronics", he continues.



Ceramic chip capacitors are consumed in most major electronics products produced worldwide, but the three major market drivers include wireless handsets, computers and TV sets.



The Japan quake had an impact on the ceramic dielectric materials consumed in the production of MLCC, including the titanium dioxide materials and the barium compounds used in the production of barium titanate, which is the primary ceramic material consumed in the production of MLCC worldwide.