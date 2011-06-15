2Bepresent expands distribution network

2Bepresent has expanded its distribution network for EON Silicon Solutions (ESSI) in Israel and East Europe.

AY.electronics, with more than 30 years of technical sales and supply chain management support experience, having lead successful sales and designs at electronic distribution and EMS solution companies such as RH, USR, Partner Manufacture.



"We want to strengthen our relationships with existing customers and better service the Israeli and East Europe markets together with our suppliers and partners" noted Dany Haikin, managing director of 2Bepresent. "With AY.electronics technical team, extensive experience and logistic support we will be able to provide local support and responsiveness for our future growth in the Middle East and EE markets."