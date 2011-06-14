Lead times for tantalum capacitors return to normal

Lead times for tantalum capacitors continued to return to normal levels in May 2011 and were not affected by the Japan events.

Lead times for May 2011 declined by 11.8% on average in May 2011, compared to the prior month, writes Dennis M. Zogbi in an tti MarketEye article. Lead times for all types of tantalum chip capacitors regardless of cathode type (i.e. low ESR polymer versus standard manganese cathode) and configuration (or cathode type) and case size declined.



Average lead time in weeks for tantalum chip capacitors was at 15.7 weeks on May 25, compared to 17.8 weeks on April 25th 2011 (one month prior).



The largest monthly declines in lead times in May 2011 were for the molded chip B case, the molded chip D case, the molded chip E/X case, and the polymer type, low ESR B case.