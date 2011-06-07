Farnell expands partnership with Hammond Manufacturing

Farnell is responding to growing European demand for small enclosure products by significantly expanding the number of lines it stocks for enclosure specialist, Hammond Manufacturing.

The new stock profile, which follows an extensive review of customer requirements and ordering patterns, sees Farnell double its ex-stock small enclosure Hammond product lines to 1'800.



“We are working in partnership with Hammond Manufacturing to address growing demands for small enclosures by ensuring the fastest possible delivery across the widest range of product lines,” comments Mike Buffham, Farnell’s Director of product and supplier management. “Through this close cooperation and element14’s collaborative support to design engineers, we can improve the buying experience, reduce transaction overheads and help our customers minimise time-to-market.”



Rob Hammond, Chairman and CEO of Hammond Manufacturing Company, adds: “We are pleased to be able to expand the range of Hammond enclosures so comprehensively with Farnell and we are excited by the opportunities this extended range provides designers.”