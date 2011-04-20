Laird signs with Milli-Tech

Laird Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with Chinese-based distributor Milli-Tech.

“Milli-Tech's experience in RF technologies allows them to focus on the needs and requirements of Laird Technologies' customers who are located in China and Hong Kong,” said Tony Zhao, Laird Technologies Regional Sales Director, IAS. "They compliment the distribution of Laird Technologies’ Infrastructure Antenna Systems product lines by having a good reputation with reliable creditability, and a proven track record of cooperating with their partners.”