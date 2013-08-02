© baloncici-dreamstime.com Components | August 02, 2013
AMD opens design centre in India
AMD has opened a new design centre in Hyderabad, India, featuring lab facilities dedicated to furthering both software and hardware innovations at the heart of AMD's Accelerated Processing Units (APUs.)
"AMD is committed to providing our customers with innovative, tailored technology solutions that empower people and deliver exceptional experiences," said Rory Read, president and chief executive officer at AMD.. "Our Hyderabad Design Centre will play an important part in that mission as the team works in concert with our other design centers around the world to deliver AMD's next round of innovative products."
Located at Raheja Mindspace, HITEC City, Madhapur, in the heart of Hyderabad's technology hub, the new facility features 175'000 square feet of world-class engineering labs, equipment and office space for the hundreds of engineers who work there to deliver differentiated System-On-Chips (SOCs) for AMD and its customers. AMD also has a design centre in Bangalore, as well as sales offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
"India is a crucial market for AMD, and our design centers in both Hyderabad and Bangalore are key design and development hubs for our business," said Madhusudan Atre, corporate vice president, Design Engineering at AMD. "Like our talented engineering teams around the world, the engineers working in AMD's new Hyderabad Design Center are every bit as focused and committed to the sustained delivery of hardware and software innovations that can help drive the company's business forward."
