ON Semi on space-saving MP3 capable devices
ON Semiconductor has introduced a new MP3 capable device to support both record and playback in portable MP3 audio applications where there is a strong requirement for miniaturisation, reduced bill of materials (BoM) and reduced cost.
The LC823430TA audio processing system provides a single-chip solution by integrating digital signal processing (DSP) circuitry for MP3 encoding and decoding, and analog blocks such as audio analogue-to-digital conversion (ADC) and digital-to-analogue conversion (DAC).
The LC823430TA is a housed in space-saving 128-pin TQFP package with an overall height of just 1.2 mm maximum. The new device features segment-type LCD-connectable driver circuitry with two separate versions supporting either eight common by 18 segment (USB model) or four common by 36 segment (non-USB model) displays. Various flash memory interfaces such as SD/MMC and USB 2.0 device interface are also embedded within the design to provide further important space and BoM savings.
In addition to MP3 encoding and decoding, the LC823430TA’s embedded DSP provides a noise cancellation feature to enhance the audio quality of recorded data by eliminating background noise such as wind or HVAC noise. A variable speed playback function is also included to allow audio data to be played back faster or slower without changing pitch.
Further embedded analogue circuitry provides a speaker and microphone amplifier and a programmable gain amplifier (PGA) with digital auto level control (ALC) for more consistent playback.
“With the introduction of the highly integrated LC823430TA, ON Semiconductor has strengthened its portfolio of products to support innovative, space saving design in the portable audio record and playback market,” said Atsushi Bando, general manager Digital Solutions Division of ON Semiconductor’s SANYO Semiconductor products group. “Incorporating a large number of digital and analogue blocks within a single TQFP package not only saves space and reduces the bill of materials, but also – and crucially in a fast moving competitive market – helps speed and simplify the development process.”
Packaging and Pricing
Both the USB and non-USB versions of the LC823430TA are offered in a TQFP128L package and budgetary priced at $5.00 USD per unit in 10,000 unit quantities.
