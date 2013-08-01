© blacksnake dreamstime.com

STMicro unveils new pressure sensor technology

STMicroelectronics has announced a new, ST-patented technology that isolates the pressure-sensing element within a fully molded package to meet the ultra-small form factor requirements and design creativity for the next generation of portable consumer devices.

Integrating the isolated pressure-sensing element in a fully molded package, this unique technology enables fully encapsulated wire bonding with zero risk of corrosion, elimination of wire bonding damage during pick and place assembly, zero risk of cap detachment or cap damage while the device is being mounted, and no impact on the sensor from the soldering process to ensure a more robust packaging solution.



According to market analysts Yole Développement, the MEMS pressure sensor market will grow from $1.9B in 2012 to $3B in 2018. MEMS pressure sensors for consumer applications, especially for smartphones and tablets, will represent 1.7 billion units and will overtake automotive as the leading target application for MEMS, adding 8% CAGR to the global MEMS pressure sensor market. ST has over 800 MEMS-related patents and patent applications worldwide and as the world’s top MEMS manufacturer, has a production capacity of 4 million devices per day and has shipped more than three billion MEMS devices.



‘’This technology represents a revolution in the enhancement of performance and quality for pressure sensors. STMicroelectronics pioneered the use of fully molded packages without gel for high volume manufacturing for Accelerometers and Gyroscopes,” said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. “We are now leveraging this knowledge to revolutionize the packaging in the emerging field of pressure sensors where STMicroelectronics is the first to use a fully molded package without gel for a high performance pressure sensor with enhanced accuracy."



The new technology enhances accuracy (± 0.2 mbar) while continuing to offer zero drift, low noise (0.010 mbar RMS) and a simplified calibration system, making it ideal for a broad range of consumer, automotive and industrial applications including indoor/outdoor navigation, location-based services, enhanced GPS dead-reckoning, altimeter and barometer functions, weather station equipment, and healthcare applications.