© blacksnake dreamstime.com Components | August 01, 2013
STMicro unveils new pressure sensor technology
STMicroelectronics has announced a new, ST-patented technology that isolates the pressure-sensing element within a fully molded package to meet the ultra-small form factor requirements and design creativity for the next generation of portable consumer devices.
Integrating the isolated pressure-sensing element in a fully molded package, this unique technology enables fully encapsulated wire bonding with zero risk of corrosion, elimination of wire bonding damage during pick and place assembly, zero risk of cap detachment or cap damage while the device is being mounted, and no impact on the sensor from the soldering process to ensure a more robust packaging solution.
According to market analysts Yole Développement, the MEMS pressure sensor market will grow from $1.9B in 2012 to $3B in 2018. MEMS pressure sensors for consumer applications, especially for smartphones and tablets, will represent 1.7 billion units and will overtake automotive as the leading target application for MEMS, adding 8% CAGR to the global MEMS pressure sensor market. ST has over 800 MEMS-related patents and patent applications worldwide and as the world’s top MEMS manufacturer, has a production capacity of 4 million devices per day and has shipped more than three billion MEMS devices.
‘’This technology represents a revolution in the enhancement of performance and quality for pressure sensors. STMicroelectronics pioneered the use of fully molded packages without gel for high volume manufacturing for Accelerometers and Gyroscopes,” said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. “We are now leveraging this knowledge to revolutionize the packaging in the emerging field of pressure sensors where STMicroelectronics is the first to use a fully molded package without gel for a high performance pressure sensor with enhanced accuracy."
The new technology enhances accuracy (± 0.2 mbar) while continuing to offer zero drift, low noise (0.010 mbar RMS) and a simplified calibration system, making it ideal for a broad range of consumer, automotive and industrial applications including indoor/outdoor navigation, location-based services, enhanced GPS dead-reckoning, altimeter and barometer functions, weather station equipment, and healthcare applications.
According to market analysts Yole Développement, the MEMS pressure sensor market will grow from $1.9B in 2012 to $3B in 2018. MEMS pressure sensors for consumer applications, especially for smartphones and tablets, will represent 1.7 billion units and will overtake automotive as the leading target application for MEMS, adding 8% CAGR to the global MEMS pressure sensor market. ST has over 800 MEMS-related patents and patent applications worldwide and as the world’s top MEMS manufacturer, has a production capacity of 4 million devices per day and has shipped more than three billion MEMS devices.
‘’This technology represents a revolution in the enhancement of performance and quality for pressure sensors. STMicroelectronics pioneered the use of fully molded packages without gel for high volume manufacturing for Accelerometers and Gyroscopes,” said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. “We are now leveraging this knowledge to revolutionize the packaging in the emerging field of pressure sensors where STMicroelectronics is the first to use a fully molded package without gel for a high performance pressure sensor with enhanced accuracy."
The new technology enhances accuracy (± 0.2 mbar) while continuing to offer zero drift, low noise (0.010 mbar RMS) and a simplified calibration system, making it ideal for a broad range of consumer, automotive and industrial applications including indoor/outdoor navigation, location-based services, enhanced GPS dead-reckoning, altimeter and barometer functions, weather station equipment, and healthcare applications.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments