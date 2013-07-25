© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell signs global franchise with XMOS

Premier Farnell has announced a new global franchise agreement with XMOS, working with multicore microcontrollers, to distribute the XMOS differentiating xCORE architecture.

The xCORE technology is a range of flexible, easy-to-use multicore microcontrollers with deterministic response and a broad applicability in terms of size of customer, complexity of design and market sectors including audio, automotive, industrial and consumer.



xCORE is XMOS’s proprietary microcontroller architecture, providing hardware-type response while being software-programmable like a standard micro.



Mike Furnival, VP Sales & Marketing at XMOS, said: “We are delighted to partner with such a well - established distributor to extend our customer reach globally and to bring our exciting new technology to a really broad market.”



Marianne Culver, Chief Global Supply Chain & Supplier Management at Premier Farnell, said: “This agreement reaffirms our belief in the xCORE technology and we are confident this will be the start of a highly successful new strategic business relationship with this young, agile and innovative start-up.”