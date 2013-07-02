© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com Components | July 02, 2013
Tata Sky selects Broadcom
Tata Sky selected its highly integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices for set-top boxes (STB) to enable Tata Sky's first MPEG-4 standard definition (SD) STB.
By leveraging Broadcom's MPEG-4 SD STB, Tata Sky is able to deliver more content to subscribers on a wider variety of channels and with better optimized channel bandwidth. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.
Tata Sky is a joint venture between the Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, and Star Ventures. The two companies launched service in 2006 and now offer high-quality programming through its satellite television service to more than 10 million subscribers.
"The move to MPEG-4 is a major milestone for our company and a significant benefit to our subscribers," said Harit Nagpal, Tata Sky CEO. "Our goal is to enable our customers to enjoy the growing volume of television content and interactive services available for home entertainment and information. We selected Broadcom's satellite set-top box devices because their best-in-class integration, performance and energy-efficiency enable us to meet the needs of our subscribers while also reducing power and energy requirements in the home."
"Our ongoing collaboration with Tata Sky has allowed the company to provide a cost-effective transition to MPEG-4 using our BCM7301 SoC," said Rich Nelson, Broadcom Senior Vice President, Broadband Communications Group.
Broadcom's BCM7301 SoC device is currently shipping in high volume production.
Tata Sky is a joint venture between the Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, and Star Ventures. The two companies launched service in 2006 and now offer high-quality programming through its satellite television service to more than 10 million subscribers.
"The move to MPEG-4 is a major milestone for our company and a significant benefit to our subscribers," said Harit Nagpal, Tata Sky CEO. "Our goal is to enable our customers to enjoy the growing volume of television content and interactive services available for home entertainment and information. We selected Broadcom's satellite set-top box devices because their best-in-class integration, performance and energy-efficiency enable us to meet the needs of our subscribers while also reducing power and energy requirements in the home."
"Our ongoing collaboration with Tata Sky has allowed the company to provide a cost-effective transition to MPEG-4 using our BCM7301 SoC," said Rich Nelson, Broadcom Senior Vice President, Broadband Communications Group.
Broadcom's BCM7301 SoC device is currently shipping in high volume production.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments