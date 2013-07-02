© krzysztof gorski dreamstime.com

Tata Sky selects Broadcom

Tata Sky selected its highly integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices for set-top boxes (STB) to enable Tata Sky's first MPEG-4 standard definition (SD) STB.

By leveraging Broadcom's MPEG-4 SD STB, Tata Sky is able to deliver more content to subscribers on a wider variety of channels and with better optimized channel bandwidth. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.



Tata Sky is a joint venture between the Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, and Star Ventures. The two companies launched service in 2006 and now offer high-quality programming through its satellite television service to more than 10 million subscribers.



"The move to MPEG-4 is a major milestone for our company and a significant benefit to our subscribers," said Harit Nagpal, Tata Sky CEO. "Our goal is to enable our customers to enjoy the growing volume of television content and interactive services available for home entertainment and information. We selected Broadcom's satellite set-top box devices because their best-in-class integration, performance and energy-efficiency enable us to meet the needs of our subscribers while also reducing power and energy requirements in the home."



"Our ongoing collaboration with Tata Sky has allowed the company to provide a cost-effective transition to MPEG-4 using our BCM7301 SoC," said Rich Nelson, Broadcom Senior Vice President, Broadband Communications Group.



Broadcom's BCM7301 SoC device is currently shipping in high volume production.