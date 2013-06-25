© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

QPL tantalum nitride thin film chip resistors with 'R' level failure rate

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. launched a new series of QPL MIL-PRF-55342-qualified surface-mount chip resistors that provides established reliability with an "R" level failure rate of 0.01 % per 1'000 hours.

Built using a moisture-resistant tantalum nitride resistive film technology, the new E/H (Ta2N) resistors offer enhanced specifications for military and aerospace applications, including tolerances to 0.1 % and TCR of 25 ppm/°C.



The Vishay Dale Thin Film QPL resistors introduced today are intended for use in control systems for military and aerospace applications where moisture during operation or long-term storage may be a concern. The devices' tantalum nitride resistive film assures a moisture resistance level that exceeds MIL-PRF-55342 limits by a factor of 50.



The E/H (Ta2N) thin film resistors offer very low noise of less than -25 dB and a low voltage coefficient of 0.5 ppm/V. Their wraparound terminations feature a tenacious adhesion layer covered with an electroplated nickel barrier layer for +150 °C operating conditions, while contributing resistance of less than 0.010 Ω typical.



The devices are offered in 12 case sizes from M55342/01 to M55342/12, with power ratings from 50 mW to 1000 mW, working voltages from 30 V to 200 V, and resistance ranges from 49.9 Ω to 3.3 MΩ, depending on tolerance.



Production quantities of the E/H (Ta2N) thin film resistors are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks.