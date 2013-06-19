© luchschen dreamstime.com

Belden presents new wash-down connectors

Belden announces new Lumberg Automation brand wash-down connectors. Optionally available as single-ended or double-ended actuator/sensor cord sets, these connectors come with an M8 or M12 thread and a hexagonal stainless steel coupling nut.

Resistant to aggressive chemicals and cleaning agents, these new connectors have an operating temperature range of -40 to +105°C. They also satisfy the IP67, IP68 and IP69K requirements for ingress protection. As a result they can be high-pressure cleaned, and are therefore suited for use in areas where stringent rules of hygiene apply. The seal of quality by ECOLAB attests to the suitability of the connectors for wash-down applications worldwide.



Other features include gold-plated crimp contacts, high shock and vibration resistance, and simple installation.



By combining standardized M8/M12 connection technology with an extremely robust design in the new wash-down series, Belden has added an innovative solution to its Lumberg Automation brand. “These connectors ensure a high level of operational reliability at all times and even in the most demanding applications. They are also easy to install,” said product manager Fabian Seymer.