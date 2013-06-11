© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | June 11, 2013
ams updates business expectations for 2013
ams has concluded from customer information and recent order intake that certain ramp-ups for designed-in ams products are now expected to occur late in the second half of 2013 and/or the first months of 2014.
As a consequence ams expects a lower revenue trajectory in the second half of 2013 compared to previous expectations but continues to expect year-on-year revenue growth for full year 2013. While ams sees ramp-up activity for new devices in the second half of 2013, several design-ins for upcoming device platforms are expected to ramp in 2014 driving ams’ market position in smartphones and tablet PCs.
As certain of these ramp-up schedule changes relate to new margin-attractive product areas and ams continues to invest into its capabilities to support new business, ams also expects a negative impact on 2013 operating result and earnings which are now expected to remain below 2012 levels.
Untouched by the ramp-up delays mentioned above, ams’ project and design-in pipeline for and beyond 2013 remains very strong with leading OEMs in the consumer and communications as well as industrial, medical and automotive markets. ams emphasizes that the company sees no change in its close relationship and significant engagements with its major customers, particularly in the attractive markets for smartphones and tablet PCs.
Given these developments, ams expects 2013 to show characteristics of a transition year as the company gears up to capitalize on its existing high value project wins in 2014 and beyond. Over the coming quarters ams will focus on bringing its pipeline of high performance analog and sensor solutions to customers’ next generation devices.
As certain of these ramp-up schedule changes relate to new margin-attractive product areas and ams continues to invest into its capabilities to support new business, ams also expects a negative impact on 2013 operating result and earnings which are now expected to remain below 2012 levels.
Untouched by the ramp-up delays mentioned above, ams’ project and design-in pipeline for and beyond 2013 remains very strong with leading OEMs in the consumer and communications as well as industrial, medical and automotive markets. ams emphasizes that the company sees no change in its close relationship and significant engagements with its major customers, particularly in the attractive markets for smartphones and tablet PCs.
Given these developments, ams expects 2013 to show characteristics of a transition year as the company gears up to capitalize on its existing high value project wins in 2014 and beyond. Over the coming quarters ams will focus on bringing its pipeline of high performance analog and sensor solutions to customers’ next generation devices.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments