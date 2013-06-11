© luchschen dreamstime.com

ams updates business expectations for 2013

ams has concluded from customer information and recent order intake that certain ramp-ups for designed-in ams products are now expected to occur late in the second half of 2013 and/or the first months of 2014.

As a consequence ams expects a lower revenue trajectory in the second half of 2013 compared to previous expectations but continues to expect year-on-year revenue growth for full year 2013. While ams sees ramp-up activity for new devices in the second half of 2013, several design-ins for upcoming device platforms are expected to ramp in 2014 driving ams’ market position in smartphones and tablet PCs.



As certain of these ramp-up schedule changes relate to new margin-attractive product areas and ams continues to invest into its capabilities to support new business, ams also expects a negative impact on 2013 operating result and earnings which are now expected to remain below 2012 levels.



Untouched by the ramp-up delays mentioned above, ams’ project and design-in pipeline for and beyond 2013 remains very strong with leading OEMs in the consumer and communications as well as industrial, medical and automotive markets. ams emphasizes that the company sees no change in its close relationship and significant engagements with its major customers, particularly in the attractive markets for smartphones and tablet PCs.



Given these developments, ams expects 2013 to show characteristics of a transition year as the company gears up to capitalize on its existing high value project wins in 2014 and beyond. Over the coming quarters ams will focus on bringing its pipeline of high performance analog and sensor solutions to customers’ next generation devices.