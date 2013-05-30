© photodynamx dreamstime.com Components | May 30, 2013
German component distribution market remains optimistic
According to FBDi e.V. German component distribution market is back to growth. Order volume is stabilizing.
The situation in the German component distribution market continued to stabilize during the first quarter of 2013. There was a double-digit growth of orders and revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2012. The book-to-bill ratio (ratio of new orders placed to billed) in the first quarter was 0,97, however it gives hope for additional positive development in 2013.
First quarter revenues of FBDi member companies were 731 million Euros, only just under 4% below the same quarter in the previous year, but had a growth of 20% compared to the last quarter. Orders grew 3% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter in 2012, and had a sequential growth of 10%.
Revenue distribution among the components groups show slight shifts: Semiconductor share of the FBDi total in the first quarter 2013 was 68% (minus 2% compared to last year), passives 15% (plus 1%), electromechanical 11% (also plus 1%). Displays share was 3% and power supplies 2%, both remaining unchanged. Fluctuations were within cyclical norms.
FBDi Managing Director Wolfram Ziehfuss: "The first quarter has brought us a little closer to the expectations for 2013. A slight growth is realistic. The potential for German industry is by European and international comparison excellent." This optimism is clear, not in the last, in the FBDi business climate index* (based on the German school grading system), which in the previous quarter climbed to 3,16 (from 3,19) and is on the books with a long-term 2,67 (versus 2,81).
The FBDi business climate index includes orders on hand, incoming orders, revenues, and profits and is anonymously compiled on a quarterly basis.
First quarter revenues of FBDi member companies were 731 million Euros, only just under 4% below the same quarter in the previous year, but had a growth of 20% compared to the last quarter. Orders grew 3% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter in 2012, and had a sequential growth of 10%.
Revenue distribution among the components groups show slight shifts: Semiconductor share of the FBDi total in the first quarter 2013 was 68% (minus 2% compared to last year), passives 15% (plus 1%), electromechanical 11% (also plus 1%). Displays share was 3% and power supplies 2%, both remaining unchanged. Fluctuations were within cyclical norms.
FBDi Managing Director Wolfram Ziehfuss: "The first quarter has brought us a little closer to the expectations for 2013. A slight growth is realistic. The potential for German industry is by European and international comparison excellent." This optimism is clear, not in the last, in the FBDi business climate index* (based on the German school grading system), which in the previous quarter climbed to 3,16 (from 3,19) and is on the books with a long-term 2,67 (versus 2,81).
The FBDi business climate index includes orders on hand, incoming orders, revenues, and profits and is anonymously compiled on a quarterly basis.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments