© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com Components | May 15, 2013
ON Semi introduces expansion to IGBT portfolio
ON Semiconductor continues to expand its portfolio of high performance IGBTs targeted at high performance power conversion (HPPC) consumer appliance and industrial applications.
The new generation Field Stop II (FSII) devices being launched at PCIM improve switching characteristics and reduce losses by up to 30 percent leading to higher efficiency and translating into lower case temperature, giving designers options for improving overall system performance and reliability. Optimised for targeted applications, these devices show a reduction in case temperature of up to 20 percent over existing devices.
“An increase in the number of electrical appliances in use has led to a steady rise in the total energy consumption within the growing industrial and consumer markets,” said Paul Leonard, vice president and general manager for ON Semiconductor’s Power Discrete products. “ON Semiconductor’s continued development into thin wafer processing and implant technology allows for significant improvement in IGBT performance that is critical to support the increasing need for energy efficient solutions.”
The first group of FSII IGBTs is the NGTBxxN120IHRWG and NGTBxxN135IHRW; these devices feature optimised switching and reduced conduction losses for induction heating and soft switching applications operating at medium frequencies of 15 kilohertz (kHz) to 30 kHz.
With excellent ruggedness and superior on-state characteristics at high currents, these devices are optimised, based on system requirements to enable higher efficiency and lower system losses. These high-speed IGBTs are providing industry leading system level performance in induction heating based products such as hot pots, rice cookers and microwave appliances. The family of devices is available in both 1200 volt (V) and 1350 V platform versions with current ratings of 20 amperes (A), 30 A and 40 A.
Further expansion of the FSII IGBT technology includes the NGTBxxN120FL2WG and NGTBxxN135FL2WG family of devices designed specifically for solar inverter, uninterrupted power systems (UPS), and inverter welder applications. With improved thermal characteristics, these new devices will have an operational junction temperature range of -55 to +175°C and increase in current ratings up to 100 A in TO-247 packages.
“An increase in the number of electrical appliances in use has led to a steady rise in the total energy consumption within the growing industrial and consumer markets,” said Paul Leonard, vice president and general manager for ON Semiconductor’s Power Discrete products. “ON Semiconductor’s continued development into thin wafer processing and implant technology allows for significant improvement in IGBT performance that is critical to support the increasing need for energy efficient solutions.”
The first group of FSII IGBTs is the NGTBxxN120IHRWG and NGTBxxN135IHRW; these devices feature optimised switching and reduced conduction losses for induction heating and soft switching applications operating at medium frequencies of 15 kilohertz (kHz) to 30 kHz.
With excellent ruggedness and superior on-state characteristics at high currents, these devices are optimised, based on system requirements to enable higher efficiency and lower system losses. These high-speed IGBTs are providing industry leading system level performance in induction heating based products such as hot pots, rice cookers and microwave appliances. The family of devices is available in both 1200 volt (V) and 1350 V platform versions with current ratings of 20 amperes (A), 30 A and 40 A.
Further expansion of the FSII IGBT technology includes the NGTBxxN120FL2WG and NGTBxxN135FL2WG family of devices designed specifically for solar inverter, uninterrupted power systems (UPS), and inverter welder applications. With improved thermal characteristics, these new devices will have an operational junction temperature range of -55 to +175°C and increase in current ratings up to 100 A in TO-247 packages.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments