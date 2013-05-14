© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

Teledyne acquires Axiom IC

Teledyne Technologies announces that its subsidiary, Teledyne DALSA B.V., has acquired Axiom IC B.V., a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-performance CMOS mixed-signal integrated circuits.

Located in Enschede, the Netherlands, Axiom IC was founded in 2007 and is a spin-off from the University of Twente. Axiom IC’s customers include companies in a number of industries, including space systems, wireless communications, automotive and medical technologies.



“The acquisition of Axiom adds an innovative team of skilled engineers to Teledyne,” said Robert Mehrabian, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Teledyne. “While continuing to serve external customers, Axiom will provide additional resources to benefit both our digital imaging and electronic test & measurement instrumentation businesses.”



“The Axiom team will further enhance our ability to bring to our customers innovative and highly differentiated CMOS-based image sensor and camera products,” said Brian Doody, chief executive officer of Teledyne DALSA, Inc. “Axiom’s unique mixed-signal design expertise and experience represent a valuable strengthening of our design capabilities across the company, complementing our existing expertise in CMOS image sensor design, high voltage driver chips for MEMS, and embedded software development.”