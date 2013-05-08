© carabiner dreamstime.com Components | May 08, 2013
ST and Quantenna enter licensing agreement
STMicroelectronics and Quantenna Communications, announces that they have signed a non-exclusive worldwide licensing agreement.
The agreement giving ST the ability to integrate Quantenna IP into its array of systems-on-chips and giving Quantenna the ability to leverage the entire ecosystem of ST's entertainment, networking and security products.
"Wi-Fi is becoming a crucial connectivity technology for a wide range of products where ST is a leading semiconductor supplier," said Gianluca Bertino, Executive Vice President and General Manager Digital Convergence Group, STMicroelectronics. "Integrating Quantenna's best-in-class 802.11ac technology, including the 4x4 configuration as well as other MIMO configurations like 3x3 and 2x2, into our products will enable us to further expand our leadership position in several market segments."
"We are proud to work with a top semiconductor company like ST," said Dr. Sam Heidari, Chief Executive Officer of Quantenna. "This licensing agreement opens a new chapter in Quantenna's strategy and enables us to position ourselves into new markets as well as leverage ST's exceptional customer and geographical diversity."
The two companies have started joint engineering integration efforts and the first ST products incorporating Quantenna Wi-Fi are expected to be introduced next year.
