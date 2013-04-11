© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Rebound Electronics opens new office in Singapore

Rebound Electronics (UK) Ltd has opened a new office in Singapore, Asia (April 2013).

Located in central Singapore, this new office will operate both as a sales and a procurement hub servicing all customers including blue chip OEMs, CEMs and EMS providers throughout Asia Pacific.



Commenting on the office opening, Simon Thake, Rebound’s group managing director said: “A fixed presence in Asia is a significant development for Rebound and is in line with our objective of providing a truly global procurement platform to all customers. We recognise the need to continually provide enhanced services throughout the region, and our ability to handle all of our customers' standard requirements within the supply chain, regardless of their complexity, means that we will continue to grow as more customers discover the true value of supply chain management.”